Vuse Announces Nationwide Availability of Alto Four-Pod Packs

The portfolio expansion provides Vuse with the opportunity to better compete and enhances its price competitiveness to drive conversion among existing adult vapor consumers and boost loyalty.

The Vuse vapor brand announced a national expansion of Vuse Alto Golden Tobacco 5.0% and Alto Menthol 5.0% four-pod packs and the national release of Vuse Alto Golden Tobacco 2.4% and Alto Menthol 2.4% four-pod packs.

The four-pod packs provide adult vapor consumers with three Vuse Alto configuration options as they can now choose from single-pod, two-pod or four-pod packs. The national availability of four-pod packs gives Vuse the most expansive portfolio of choice for adult vapor consumers with three flavors, in three nicotine strengths across three configuration formats, not to mention the many options for device customization with a range of device colors, wraps and engraving options. Adult nicotine consumers have the ability to make Vuse Alto devices their own and unique to their preferences and style.

“Done responsibly, our ambition is to make Vuse the No. 1 vapor brand in the U.S. market. This portfolio expansion provides us with the opportunity to better compete and enhances our price competitiveness to drive conversion among existing adult vapor consumers and boost loyalty,” said Christy Canary-Garner, Vice-President—Vuse Commercial Development.

The four-pod pack configuration is the most popular among competitive pod-mod vapor products and 4-pod packs enable Vuse Alto to compete against competitors on a per-pod price point. The new four-pod packs are available to all retail outlets.

“Coupled with our release of single-pods in November of 2020, this national rollout of four-pod packs now gives adult Vuse consumers more options than any other brand,” Canary-Garner added.

The national expansion of the four-pod packs will begin this week.

The Vuse brand combines tobacco expertise with innovative technology to provide adult vapor consumers with alternatives to traditional tobacco products. Vuse products are marketed in the U.S. by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co., an operating company of Reynolds American Inc., a member of the British American Tobacco Group. RJRVC remains committed to responsibly marketing Vuse products.