White Paper: Effortless Energy Efficiency For C-Stores

In today’s marketplace, retailers can’t afford to ignore inefficiencies that waste time and resources. Energy use is one area where this often happens. Although retailers understand the benefits of LED lighting, HVAC upgrades, the monitoring of refrigerator and freezer unit, and other strategies, going it alone can lead to missed opportunities and significant time investments. In this white paper, Budderfly introduces the concept of Energy Efficiency as a Service, or EEaaS. Similar to Software as a Service (Saas) platforms, the EEaaS outsourcing model is a simple way to ensure all upgrades and savings are realized while lowering costs and having a partner shoulder the risks. Budderfly will walk you through the EEaaS model and share tips on how your company can evaluate potential vendors.

Sponsored content by Budderfly Energy Cloud