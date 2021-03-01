Rutter’s Adds Shamrock Spiked Slushies

The limited-edition flavor is available in a 20-ounce cup, as well as Rutter’s 64-ounce and 128-ounce Party Bags.

York, Pa.-based Rutter’s partnered with Steel Reserve to offer Shamrock Spiked Slushies for the month of March.

With its ‘leprechaun green’ color, the tropical flavor offers a citrus taste, with a mix of sweet and sour, in a 20-ounce cup, as well as Rutter’s 64-ounce and 128-ounce Party Bags.

“At Rutter’s, we’re always looking for new ways to bring fun and unique offerings to our customers,” said Sean Pfeiff, Rutter’s Senior Category Manager. “We believe customers will love our Shamrock Spiked Slushies along with the rest of our Spiked Slushies innovation planned throughout 2021. Stay tuned!”

Rutter’s added Spiked Slushies to its adult beverage line up in 2019, and was the first convenience store chain in Pennsylvania to offer them. Customers can now get Spiked Slushies in 37 of Rutter’s locations throughout the state. Each store will offer the Shamrock flavor, along with nine other options, with some locations featuring up to 16 flavors.

Rutter’s operates 78 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, Rutter’s includes convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company, and a real estate company.

With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s 274-year history makes it the oldest vertically integrated food company in the U.S.