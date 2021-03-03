Tri Star Energy, Kimbro Oil Co. Donate Over 30,000 Bottles of Water

The companies teamed up to help the community following the recent winter storms and boiled water advisory.

Tri Star Energy and Kimbro Oil Co. teamed up to donate a truckload of bottled water — approximately 30,816 bottles in total — to Shelby County, Tenn., following the recent winter storms and Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW)’s countywide Boiled Water Advisory.

“As soon as our team received the request for donations, we knew we wanted to step up and help a community in need,” said Steve Hostetter, Tri Star Energy CEO and COO. “We turned to the Kimbro family who supplies our bottled water and implemented a plan for our teams to load and deliver a truckful of waters to Shelby County.”

Nashville-based Tri Star Energy is one of the Mid-South’s premier convenience retailers. Locally owned and operated, it serves as the parent company of Twice Daily and Sudden Service convenience stores and White Bison Coffee.