American Drivers Cross 20 Billion Mile Marker on E15

Growth Energy announced that drivers across the U.S. have reached a new milestone – logging 20 billion miles on the road using E15, a 15% ethanol blended fuel and known to consumers at the pump as Unleaded 88.

“In an unprecedented year, hitting this milestone is a huge testament to the benefits E15 offers drivers who use it and retailers who sell it,” said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor. “According to the retailers we work with day-in and day-out, selling E15 gives them a competitive advantage over other retailers, and most importantly, American drivers are showing they will keep coming back for a fuel that not only holds down costs, but also protects our air and our climate.

Despite its challenges, 2020 brought expanded retail growth for E15, with the number of retail sites selling E15 growing by 10 percent, bringing E15 to more than 2,300 stations across 30 states. Growth Energy works with leading retailers including Casey’s, Cumberland Farms, Family Express, Holiday, Kum & Go, and man others to give more drivers access to cleaner burning, high-octane E15 at stations across the U.S. Visit Growth Energy’s YouTube page and hear from retailers on why E15 gives them a competitive advantage.

“Opening new markets for E15 is at the heart of Growth Energy’s mission, and we’re proud of this 20 billion mile marker,” noted Skor. “While we’re celebrating this achievement today, and 2021 is shaping up to be a game-changer for America’s biofuel sector, 20 billion miles is another milestone that we look forward to putting in the rearview mirror at a record pace.”

Growth Energy represents producers and supporters of ethanol working to bring consumers better choices at the fuel pump, grow America’s economy and improve the environment for future generations.