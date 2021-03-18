Wawa Aims to Fill 5,000 Store Positions

Wawa announced plans to launch its first hiring campaign of the year with the goal of adding 5,000 new associates during the next three months. The annual hiring campaign will span the spring season and last through Memorial Day Weekend.

The robust employment effort will focus on adding to Wawa’s rapidly growing family of diverse, committed and energetic associates. The new positions are the result of seasonal and store growth across Wawa’s operating area and will aim to fill both store-level customer-service, supervisory and management-level positions.

The large-scale hiring effort furthers Wawa’s overall commitment to provide job opportunities in local communities that can lead to long-lasting careers in a trusted, growing company, which welcomes diverse backgrounds and experiences.

“At Wawa, we have made a commitment to providing needed products and services and our associates have enabled us to play an essential role in our communities during the past year,” said Stephanie Capaccio, director of people team operations at Wawa. “As we continue to grow our stores, services and product offer, we are thrilled to announce a number of new jobs and advancement opportunities for our associates.”

Capaccio noted that, beyond adding new stores in 2021, Wawa has exciting future plans that provide its communities with more convenience than ever before. “And anyone who visits Wawa knows that it’s our incredible associates who drive our business and make Wawa so special,” she said. “It’s a great time to join the Wawa family and experience our unique culture!”

Those interested in career opportunities at Wawa are encouraged to apply online at www.wawa.com/careers.

Wawa associates hired in full- and part-time positions enjoy competitive salaries, flexible schedules and, when eligible, health benefits and tuition reimbursement opportunities. In addition, all Wawa associates receive a free hot or cold Shorti Hoagie per shift and enjoy a discounted associate menu. Wawa is offering a $75 incentive for associates that receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Lastly, new hires in certain positions will be offered a bonus of $125 starting April 1, and ending June 15, 2021. The bonus will be paid after an associate’s 90th day of employment.

Employee Stock Ownership Plan

Those associates who stay with Wawa longer term will share directly in the company’s growth through Wawa’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). The ESOP is a significant way Wawa helps associates prepare for their future and for retirement. The ESOP is provided to associates at no cost and is in addition to other core benefits including a 401(k) match. Today, Wawa is almost 40% owned by associates through the ESOP. Nearly half the ESOP is owned by store level associates and store management. With more than 20,000 participants, Wawa’s ESOP ranks as one of the top10 largest ESOPs in the country.

With plans to continue expansion with 61 new stores in 2021, Wawa is continuing to provide customers new options for access from delivery, curbside pick-up, mobile ordering and testing drive-throughs. This growth provides boundless opportunities for a flock of more than 37,000 Wawa associates and counting.

In keeping with the promise of providing opportunities, investing in and advancing its workforce, more than 80% of open Wawa job opportunities are filled internally by promoting Wawa associates through its store leadership structure.

Wawa operates nearly 900 locations, with 650 stores in the Mid-Atlantic region states of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Virginia and D.C., as well as 210 stores in Florida.