TA Hiring Nationwide for Truck Maintenance Team

TravelCenters of America holding in-person open interviews at service centers twice per week through April 28, will fill 250 positions as mobile maintenance team expands.

Westlake, Ohio-based TravelCenters of America is expanding its team of expert technicians at its nearly 250 TA Truck Service centers nationwide. The company is inviting interested candidates to apply through Apr. 28 at in-person open interviews held at TA Truck Service centers across the country.

The need for the additional team members is a result, in part, of the expansion of TA’s TechOn-SITE mobile truck maintenance team. TA is adding over 50 new OnSite vehicles this year to provide maintenance and repair to drivers in their distribution lots or home bases, before departing to haul their freight.

“As we continue to build the trust of more and more professional drivers and fleets to keep their equipment rolling, we have seen increased demand for our services,” said Brian Lukavich, divisional vice president of TA Truck Service. “In addition, we are revamping the entire TA Truck Service experience, and adding technicians is a key piece of the puzzle; it will allow drivers to get our expert service even faster.”

The team is going to grow by over 250 full and part-time Tire & Lube Technicians, In-Bay Technicians and TechOn-SITE Technicians. Open interviews will be held for all levels of technicians every Monday and Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (local time) at all TA Truck Service centers nationwide (inside the travel centers). Candidates can also apply online at www.tapetrocareers.com.

Full-time positions offer medical, dental, vision, life insurance and paid vacation and holidays. Benefits also include tuition reimbursement, a student loan payment program and the diesel technician apprenticeship program. There are also extensive paid training and career growth opportunities.

TravelCenters of America employs nearly 20,000 employees at more than 270 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands.