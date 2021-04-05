Casey’s Adds Made-From-Scratch Breadsticks to the Menu

The new breadsticks are baked with dough prepared fresh each day and topped with real whole milk mozzarella cheese.

Casey’s General Stores has added new, made-from-scratch cheesy breadsticks to its lineup of foods made in store kitchens across its 16-state footprint.

The breadsticks are baked with dough prepared fresh each day and topped with real whole milk mozzarella cheese. Casey’s teamed up with comedian and self-proclaimed cheesy dad Joel McHale to see if he’s met his match when it comes to cheesiness.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Casey’s and their cheesy breadsticks because I love cheese and I love cheese,” said Joel McHale. “Also, I love cheese.”

Casey’s cheesy breadsticks come in an eight-stick order along with marinara or cheese dipping sauce. As the fifth-largest pizza chain in the country, Casey’s team members receive specific training on dough preparation and the special recipe to deliver the perfect pairing to Casey’s famous pizza. Guests can take a bite for a promotional price of $3.99 for an order of cheesy breadsticks through May 31.

“Casey’s is all about bringing more freshly prepared, delicious options with the same ‘wow’ that made our guests fall in love with our pizza,” said Casey’s Vice President of Prepared Food Michelle Wickham. “With cheesy breadsticks, we’re adding more made-fresh-daily menu items that our guests expect from Casey’s. And trust us, they’re very cheesy.”

Casey’s is inviting all of its guests to get involved in the cheesiness in a variety of ways by joining Casey’s Rewards and visiting www.caseys.com/cheesy:

Check out original cheesy dad jokes from comedian and dad Joel McHale;

Share fun memes with the cheesy dad in your life; and

Order cheesy breadsticks twice in April with Casey’s Rewards and earn 300 bonus points.

Casey’s General Stores operates over 2,200 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the U.S.