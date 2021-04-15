New Data Reveals Growth Potential for CBD Sales

According to CivicScience, 16% of consumers have already purchased CBD products at convenience stores, and 10% haven't yet but intend to.

2021 data from Pittsburgh, Pa.,-based market research firm CivicScience reveals new information about the CBD c-store consumer.

According to the survey, generated Jan. 11, 2021, weighted according to U.S. Census figures for gender and age, 16% of consumers have already purchased CBD/Cannabidiol products at convenience stores.

The survey also shows that 10% of consumers have not yet purchased these products from convenience stores but intend to.

“These numbers have not changed much since we last surveyed in November of 2020,” a CivicScience spokesperson said.

This means the number of people who either purchase or plan to purchase CBD from c-stores stands at 26% in total — more than a quarter of consumers.

This information could then be compared with data from Brightfield Group to better understand the customer base — and potential customers — in order to better market to them.

According to Brightfield Group, the typical CBD convenience and gas station consumer is male (58%), lower-middle class (50%) and millennial (59%). And he has used CBD for under a year (52%).

He uses CBD for relaxation (61%), and he uses gummies (68%). He’s also price-conscious; in fact, he cares most about price (53%) and usually spends less than $30 per product (49%).