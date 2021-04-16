Core-Mark Broadens Core Partner Program With New Professional Service Providers

The program facilitates connections across professional service categories to Core-Mark’s customer base as part of a companywide effort to help convenience retailers gain competitive advantage.

In its efforts to help convenience retailers grow sales and profits, Core-Mark International provides services and technologies that extend beyond distribution. Another important step in that process is enhancing the Core Partners program.

Core-Mark is unveiling its revamped Core Partners program and announcing that it is looking for additional partner participants for 2021.

Currently, the program offers customers access to suppliers within service-level categories, including, but not limited to, ambient fixtures; cleaning and safety supplies refrigerated coolers foodservice equipment frictionless payment point of sale registers safes/ATMs scale software signage and telecommunications.

The Core Partners program is one of several Core-Mark initiatives designed to foster convenience retail growth, including a data analytics-driven SmartStock program; a frictionless mobile payment option from Skip; loyalty and store-operations software from PDI; and an industry-leading Center of Excellence (CoE), which provides state-of-the-art technology to provide retailers with knowledge and insights to drive new ideas, products and solutions to stimulate growth.

“The Core Partners program is unique to our industry, as we connect our customers with the industry’s top service providers,” said Erica Ward, who oversees Core Partners as Core-Mark’s Marketing Director for Beverages, Health & Beauty Care and General Merchandise. “Our customers rely on us as a trusted source for information and services, and we’re building on that reputation by introducing them to leading professional service partners they can rely on to drive additional growth.”

Key highlights of the revamped 2021 Core Partners program are:

Exclusive digital marketing content directly accessible by customers via Core-Mark’s ordering platform

Inclusion in the Core Partners print brochure

Joint advertising via Core-Mark’s Promo Power book and convenience industry media

Website placement on core-mark.com

Social media promotion via Core-Mark’s Linked In, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels

Participation in national virtual trade shows and exhibits

Optional participation in division-led and regional trade shows

Flat fee pricing

“As we look to expand the scope of this program, we are accepting submissions for new potential partners through our website, www.Core-Mark.com/Core-partners. We invite all professional service suppliers within any industry to apply who have the scope to support our U.S. divisions and customers throughout the continental United States,” said Ward.

Core-Mark is one of the largest marketers of fresh, food and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Founded in 1888, Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to approximately 40,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada through 32 distribution centers (excluding two distribution facilities the Company operates as a third-party logistics provider). Core-Mark services traditional convenience stores, grocers, drug stores, mass merchants, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products.