GPM Expands DoorDash Partnership

Richmond, Va.-based GPM Investments, a wholly owned subsidiary of ARKO Corp., is expanding its DoorDash program to an additional 300-plus stores as of April 19.

First introduced in July 2020, DoorDash is currently available in 348 participating locations spanning across 19 states and several brands in the GPM portfolio, including Village Pantry, fas mart, Town Star, Scotchman, Roadrunner Markets, E-Z Mart, Breadbox, Admiral, Next Door Stores, Young’s, Li’l Cricket,, Jiffi Stop, shore stop, 1-Stop and Apple Market.

The initial DoorDash pilot with GPM began in select Richmond, Va., store locations, and rollout continued during the pandemic to provide customers with safe shopping solutions. The selected locations were chosen based on their ability to support the most popular purchase items.

Currently, GPM’s program offers more than 300 items for customers to choose from. Some of the most popular items ordered through DoorDash include Grandma’s Cookies, Cheez-Its, Life Savers Gummies and two-liter/20-ounce soda drinks. The most popular item ordered through DoorDash? “Surprisingly, Gushers!” said GPM Category Manager Jim Rastetter.

“Offering a choice of how consumers receive products from our stores is more important than ever,” said Rastetter. “There is a significant customer base who use our DoorDash program and feedback has been great so far. As consumers continue to use on-demand delivery services like DoorDash, we hope to continue bringing this type of service to our stores.”

