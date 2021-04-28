TXB Streamlines Product Sourcing Efforts

Under the leadership of Kevin Smartt, TXB CEO and 2021 NACS chairman, TXB has committed to keeping an eye on the future, both for innovative new products and trends that can affect its core consumer purchase preferences.

Spicewood, Texas-based Texas Born (TXB), formerly Kwik Chek, a family of customer service-oriented convenience stores and quick food operations, announced its partnership with RangeMe, the industry standard online platform for product sourcing between retailers and suppliers, to streamline its product sourcing efforts.

Through its partnership with RangeMe, TXB can now access more than 175,000 suppliers in one place and can leverage the platform to find those brands and suppliers that will help create an exciting product mix for TXB guests.

“We are constantly on the lookout for superior products to offer to our guests in-store to complement our delicious, fresh food options made on-site,” said Ben Hoffmeyer, vice president of marketing and foodservice at TXB. “We love to source new and exciting products that align with our values and we’re looking forward to utilizing RangeMe’s platform to simplify the process and discover even more amazing partners.”

With more than 47 stores across Texas and Oklahoma, TXB puts its customers first and continually strives for ways to meet consumer wants and needs. With more than 4,000 high-quality products on offer, from beverages and grab-and-go snacks to freshly made food, the retailer will leverage RangeMe to ensure they provide consumers with the products that fit their lifestyle.

Under the leadership of Kevin Smartt, TXB CEO and 2021 chairman of the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS), TXB has committed to keeping an eye on the future, both for innovative new products and trends that can affect its core consumer purchase preferences.

The abrupt cancelation of in-person events over the past year paired with an increased need for new products on store shelves has made online product discovery a key driver for retailers, especially those in the convenience store segment. Consumers are continuing to forgo the long lines at traditional grocery stores in favor of c-stores when in need of only a few items. Convenience stores have also seen a wealth of growth as consumers grab pantry filling items, take-home meals, and bigger pack sizes of products on their trips.

