GPM to Hire 3,000 Employees by the End of 2021

Richmond, Va.-based GPM Investments, a wholly owned subsidiary of ARKO Corp., is currently looking to hire 3,000 employees throughout the company this year. There are currently open positions in its stores located in several states, including full-time and part-time opportunities at all levels. This serves as the company’s latest move to offer more opportunities for workers in their local communities, following a hiring event last spring.

Full-time GPM employees receive a wide variety of benefits, including 401(K) with company match, incentives, paid time off, health, dental, vision, life insurance, and disability coverage. Part-time associates are eligible for paid time off and certain benefits. GPM also partners with PayActiv, a technology platform that provides employees with financial services, allowing employees to gain access to earned wages prior to their scheduled paycheck.

“We’re excited to bring even more employees to the GPM family as new opportunities are extended to thousands of individuals this year,” said Arie Kotler, president and CEO of ARKO. “Our HR and Operations teams are working closely together on this effort as we look for energetic, customer-oriented individuals to help fill these positions, especially those that may have been experiencing economic impact and are seeking new job opportunities during these times.”

GPM Investments LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ARKO Corp., a family of community brands, is based in Richmond, Va., and operates or supplies stores in 33 states and Washington D.C. As the seventh-largest convenience store chain in the country, GPM has approximately 3,000 locations comprised of approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and 1,600 dealer sites to which it supplies fuel. GPM operates in three segments: retail, which consists of fuel and merchandise sales to retail consumers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents; and GPM Petroleum, which supplies fuel to GPM and its subsidiaries selling fuel (both in the retail and wholesale segments) as well as subwholesalers and bulk purchasers.

Its stores offer its fas REWARDS high value loyalty program, a large selection of beverages, coffee, fountain drinks, candy, salty snacks, and many other products to meet the needs of the everyday customer. One feature, setting many of its convenience stores apart is a wide array of proprietary food offerings ranging from fresh chicken, fresh-made salads, and sandwiches to healthy, grab-and-go meals.