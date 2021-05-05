Converting to E15 is easy

Converting your pump to E15 is an easy switch, and our partners at Growth Energy are here to help guide you through the process. Their team of experts lead the industry when it comes to information and guidance on E15 compatibility with existing equipment.

And when it comes to confusion in the market on requirements are for storing and dispensing E15, Growth Energy is ready to set the record straight with the facts: For most equipment, you don’t need to replace your dispensers, you don’t need to dig up concrete, and you don’t need to wait to be part of the E15 advantage.

Correcting misinformation on compatibility is a critical part of expanding E15’s footprint, and Growth Energy’s Market Development team stands ready to assist interested retailers in navigating this process. Check out their Compatibility Guidelines and download their white paper outlining the E15 Advantage, or reach out to a Growth Energy representative:

Vice President of Market Development Mike O’Brien at [email protected]

Northeast Director of Sales Will Beck at [email protected]

Western Director of Sales David Durling at [email protected]

Download our white paper here

Sponsored content by Growth Energy