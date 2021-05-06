Dash In Selects Hathway to Develop New Mobile Experience

By integrating content, loyalty and commerce for the Dash In loyalty program, customers will receive personalized offers, experiences and rewards which cater to the needs of the individual.

Digital growth partner Hathway announced it has been selected to launch a unified customer experience for Dash In, a Wills Group convenience store chain.

Hathway will develop a new, unified mobile experience for Dash In customers including retail purchasing, in-app fuel rewards, order ahead and food delivery features, and car wash purchases. Hathway will also be tasked with strategy, design (including UX and UI), and mobile app development.

By integrating content, loyalty and commerce for the Dash In loyalty program, customers will receive personalized offers, experiences and rewards which cater to the needs of the individual. Additionally, car wash purchases made through the platform will drive guests to fellow Wills Group subsidiary Splash In’s 47 car wash locations.

Hathway’s expertise driving measurable results for the restaurant and convenience store industries will be paired with NomNom™, their proprietary experience platform, to build, operate and enhance Dash In’s digital experiences. With full integration across platforms and partners, the resulting work will be purpose-built for meaningful, unified customer connections.

“At Dash In, our brand mantra is to lift life’s journeys. We aim to accomplish this by putting our customer experience front and center, with a focus on transforming everyday errands into engaging experiences,” shared Blackie Wills, president and COO, The Wills Group. “Throughout the RFP process for our digital transformation, it became clear Hathway was the right partner to develop a functionality roadmap that delivers, and exceeds, our business goals.”

“Hathway was specifically built to partner with industry-innovating restaurants and convenience stores, with proven expertise delivering results at the intersection of data, human behavior and technology,” shared Kevin Rice, CMO, Hathway. “We’re honored to partner with beloved brand Dash In that truly does aim to put the customer first across all experiences and are eager to start delivering results through our custom solution.”

Hathway’s digital transformation work is expected to launch in Fall 2021, helping to connect customers from Dash In’s 55 convenience stores and Splash In’s 47 car wash locations. Wills Group separately owns and operates 280 convenience retailing outlets in the mid-Atlantic region.

Dash In was born out of a desire to fuel the journeys of our neighbors through good food, warm smiles and giving back to our local communities. At Dash In, we’re on a mission to transform everyday errands to be more delicious, more delightful, and more rewarding.

Serving customers at more than 50 locations throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware, Dash In is a growing chain passionate about quality, innovation, cleanliness and our communities.

Hathway, founded in California in 2009, is an award-winning digital growth partner specializing in content, commerce and loyalty solutions for restaurant, retail and convenience store brands. The firm applies data-driven strategies, disruptive digital experiences, and modern marketing practices to deepen the consumer-brand connection, helping clients drive measurable business impact. Born mobile and rooted in software design, Hathway thrives at the intersection of data, human behavior and technology.