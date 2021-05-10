Delek Shareholders Elect All Board of Director Nominees at 2021 Annual Meeting

All Delek director nominees received approximately 90% or more of the voted shares, excluding those of CVR Energy Inc.

Delek US Holdings Inc. announced that, based on the preliminary vote count provided by its proxy solicitor following the company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Delek shareholders have overwhelmingly voted to elect all eight of its director nominees to the company’s Board of Directors: Uzi Yemin, William J. Finnerty, Richard J. Marcogliese, Gary M. Sullivan, Jr., Vicky Sutil, Laurie Tolson, David Wiessman and Shlomo Zohar.

Delek issued the following statement:

“We appreciate the support of our shareholders. Moving forward, we remain firmly focused on overseeing and executing the company’s strategy and continuing to evaluate opportunities to drive value. We look forward to maintaining our constructive engagement with our shareholders and remain committed to acting in the best interests of the company and all Delek shareholders.

“The preliminary results indicate that shareholders have approved all other proposals considered at Delek’s Annual Meeting. All Delek director nominees received approximately 90% or more of the voted shares, excluding those of CVR Energy Inc.

“The company will file preliminary voting results with the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K within four days of the Annual Meeting and will file final voting results on a Form 8-K/A once they are certified by the independent inspector of elections.”

Delek US Holdings Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing. The refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Ark., and Krotz Springs, La., with a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day.

The logistics operations consist of Delek Logistics Partners LP. Delek US and its affiliates also own the general partner and an approximate 80% limited partner interest in Delek Logistics. Delek Logistics is a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets.

The convenience store retail business operates approximately 253 convenience stores in central and west Texas and New Mexico.