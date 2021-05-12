Delek Adds AI-Powered Self-Checkout Technology

Delek customers will be able to walk in, select the items they want, place them on the Mashgin kiosk tray and have all items instantly recognized and simultaneously totaled in less than half a second — without the need to look for and scan barcodes.

Delek US Holdings Inc. has selected Mashgin to provide frictionless, AI-powered self-checkout technology to 70-plus Delek convenience stores across Texas in by late summer 2021.

Delek customers will be able to walk in, select the items they want, place them on the Mashgin kiosk tray and have all items instantly recognized and simultaneously totaled in less than half a second — without the need to look for and scan barcodes. Customers use mobile pay, credit or debit card to complete their transaction with Mashgin (without touching anything but their purchase and form of payment), and can be on their way in as little as 10 seconds. View a short video of Mashgin in action here.

“The Mashgin touchless experience in Delek’s DK stores truly supports our mantra of ‘Making Your Day A Little Easier.’ This mantra is prominent on the front signage of all of our new and reimagined stores as a commitment to our brand promise,” said Tony Miller, executive vice president, Delek US. “Mashgin’s autonomous self-checkout is 300% faster, frictionless, and social distance-friendly. Mashgin is the first initiative of a comprehensive innovation strategy Delek is employing to create a unique shopping experience for its customers.”

Amid the ongoing pandemic crisis, speed and safety remains a priority. Convenience store shoppers demand a faster and more efficient experience at the gas pump and when making purchases in-store. Mashgin’s Touchless Checkout System leverages proprietary computer vision technology to decrease queue wait times, increase total transactions and enhance customer experience. Additionally, Mashgin easily integrates with current store layouts and helps to balance operational efficiency and financial optimization.

Delek US Holdings Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing. The refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Ark., and Krotz Springs, La., with a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day. The convenience store retail business operates approximately 253 convenience stores in central and west Texas and New Mexico.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., Mashgin is a privately held company backed by Matrix Partners, Susa Ventures and Y Combinator.