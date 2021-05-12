Dover Fueling Solutions Launches Next-Generation Fuel Management Solution

Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS) announced the official launch of DX Wetstock, part of the DFS DX connected solutions platform with Microsoft Azure at its core.

DX Wetstock is a complete, end-to-end fuel management solution for retail fueling owners and fleet operators delivering real-time, precise fuel loss identification and notification, including leaks, fraud, theft, evaporation, meter drift and initial fuel delivery errors.

This brand-new solution collects and processes real-time data from a variety of sources so retailers and fleet operators can quickly reconcile any fuel discrepancies down to the gallon or liter, in order to rapidly understand where and why fuel is lost, and subsequently implement immediate mitigation plans.

DX Wetstock is simple to set up and use and can help any size fuel station identify and minimize fuel loss, transform the entire reconciliation process, and lower overall operational costs, all while helping to mitigate risk. This global solution from DFS enables businesses to focus their improvement efforts on the most impactful areas and concentrate on resolving real and verified issues, rather than false flags.

“DX Wetstock is the perfect solution for the conscientious fuel retailer focused on improving profit margins and saving money through the early detection, reconciliation and alerting of fuel loss for over 45 different root causes,” said DFS Senior Global Product Manager Andy G. Fawcett. “Retailers can easily gain an accurate, real-time view of their data from across the forecourt, as well as receive instant alerts and access to easy-to-use dashboards. These tools can help stop fuel loss before it becomes an issue and ultimately improve the retailer’s bottom line.”

DX Wetstock enables the evolution of the consumer experience in fueling and convenience retail, which is DFS’ long-term vision.

“As a company, we are committed to becoming the leading global provider of customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries, and DX Wetstock is one of the core ways we are achieving this goal,” Fawcett said.

For customers operating in certain markets with environmental and regulatory compliance monitoring requirements, such as the U.S, Spain, Uruguay and the U.K., DX Wetstock provides the added benefit of helping retailers and fleet operators satisfy these mandatory requirements. Thanks to the real-time alarm systems, businesses everywhere can effectively reduce their potential impact on the environment and mitigate fuel leaks.

“Maintaining site or network compliance is a huge focus for our customers in the United States, which has very strict monitoring standards that must be met. DX Wetstock can simplify compliance with state-set, monthly reporting regulations by giving retailers and fleet operators instant access to all the data they need,” said DFS Wetstock Product Management Director for North America Scott Rutherford.

Decades of experience providing an end-to-end analyst led wetstock management service have driven the technology embedded in this next generation service, ensuring the DX Wetstock service is one of the most advanced in the market.