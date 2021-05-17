Global Widget Expands Headquarters With New In-House Formulation Lab

Global Widget announced the completion of its new in-house formulation lab at its manufacturing headquarters in Tampa, Fla. Its new 400-square-foot lab is staffed by a growing team of formulation scientists and quality specialists, with eight new positions recently added.

The lab, featured on an episode of the CBD University Podcast here, supports the company’s formulation development services for its private label clients and its own brands, and ensures dosage consistency, stability and quality across all its manufactured products.

“Our retail and private label partners want to provide consumers with only premium health and wellness products, made from the finest ingredients, and expertly formulated to ensure they are effective, compliant and, of course, great tasting,” said Kevin Collins, co-founder of Global Widget. “The lab helps make sure that happens as we continue to increase our capacity and capabilities.”

The new formulation lab is equipped with innovative technology, including a gummy depositing system and state-of-the-art conditioning oven, allowing the team to scale up to production-level batches. Samples can be provided to private label business partners quicker than is typical in the industry without sacrificing quality or effectiveness of the finished gummy.

A pioneer in CBD, Global Widget continues to expand as a consumer packaged goods manufacturer, introducing new brands and diverse lines of health and wellness products, with a focus on gummy production.

As part of its growth, the company has expanded its team of highly trained personnel who have a wide range of scientific skills and many years of experience. Recent new hires include additional formulation scientists and quality assurance managers. Whether working on a client-derived formulation or one for the company’s own brands, the team ensures all formulations are prepared and analyzed appropriately. The lab operates in conjunction with Global Widget’s independent third-party testing labs to validate product safety and dosage.

“With increasing consumer demand for CBD, health and wellness products, the lab allows us to develop new formulations faster, so we can get innovative new products to market faster without sacrificing quality,” Collins said.

Completion of the company’s formulation lab and expansion of its team follows the debut of its in-house quality control lab in October.