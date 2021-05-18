Sleep Is the Most Common Effect Consumers Want From Their CBD

Meanwhile, CBD use for insomnia has declined year over year.

Sleep is the No. effect consumers desire from their CBD products, according to consumer insights and market intelligence firm Brightfield Group

In Q4 2020, sleep was the top product attribute CBD consumers report desiring from the products they buy. Nearly half (49%) of CBD users desire sleep from their CBD products, according to data from Brightfield Group. For the first time, CBD consumers desire sleep more than relaxation and physical relief — the previous top two desired attributes.

Desired Product Effects Q1-Q4 2020

Interestingly, CBD use for insomnia has declined year over year. In Q4 2019, 19% of CBD consumers reported using CBD for insomnia. In Q4 2020, that dropped to 14%. CBD consumers aren’t using it because they medically must; they’re choosing CBD because they can.

Brightfield works with well-known brands, manufacturers and agencies across the world, providing strategic data, insights and guidance for these the CBD and cannabis markets.

Leveraging a unique multi-source approach, Brightfield Group delivers a holistic, forward-looking view into the ever-changing brand, market and consumer landscape.