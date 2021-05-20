Love’s Kicks Off Summer Drive Promo

Geared for customers’ most popular choices, travel stops will offer discounts on candy, snacks, food and beverage items through end of June.

Love’s Travel Stops is now giving customers the chance to save money on food, snacks and drinks this summer with its Summer Drive deals. Customers can save $1 or more on today’s most popular items, including Love’s-branded food and drinks, through June 30.

The company based the deals off of customer habits to provide the most appealing and rewarding offers.

“Love’s is always looking for ways to give customers a break at the checkout, and we can’t think of a better way than with deals on some of our most popular items,” said Mark Romig, director of merchandising for Love’s. “We know more people are hitting the highway this summer for vacation than ever before, and we hope they can stop in at a Love’s to take advantage of these deals.”

Customers can get the Road Trip Meal Deal where upon purchasing any combination of a deli item and drink, they’ll get a Frito Lay chip selection for $1. Other popular selections include buy any size coffee and get a Hostess snack for $1 and buy any size fountain drink and get a Reese’s candy for $1.

Those looking for a healthier option can buy a Love’s-branded Premium Water and save $1 on two Fresh to Go fruit or veggie cups.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores operates more than 550 locations in 41 states and employs more than 31,000 people. Love’s has over 410 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.