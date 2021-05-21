Soapy Joe’s Wins Stevie Award for Tunnel of Love Promo

Soapy Joe’s was named the winner of a Gold Stevie Award in the PR Campaign of the Year category in the 19th Annual American Business Awards for its Tunnel of Love 2020 campaign.

Soapy Joe’s Tunnel of Love 2020 campaign took place on Valentine’s Day and brought the San Diego community together by celebrating love, while Soapy Joe’s biggest fans were married on site at Soapy Joe’s.

The wedding ceremony featured a festive 50-foot celebration aisle created by turning the overhead vacuum booms into ceremonial arches with LED lights and flowers, and a layered blue and white runner under foot. Couples walked down the aisle accompanied by acoustic guitar towards a 15’ wide blue and white balloon arch, with Soapy’s own mascot as ceremonial ring bearer.

“Soapy Joe’s is honored to be a Gold award recipient of the 2021 Stevie Awards,” said Lorens Attisha, CEO of Soapy Joe’s. “Our local community is so important to us, and to have the ability to tie the knot at one of our locations was immensely special.”

A record number of more than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Virtual Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, June 30.

This win exemplifies Soapy Joe’s recognition in the community as a top-rated company in San Diego. Throughout 2020 and 2021, Soapy Joe’s Tunnel of Love campaign has consistently been recognized through awards and media.

Additionally, Soapy Joe’s won the San Diego Reader’s Best Car Wash in San Diego, along with a Marcom Award and ADDY award. Soapy Joe’s has also continued to give back to the San Diego community with its annual Soapy Joe’s Day focusing this year on giving free washes to San Diego educators. This year is particularly special for Soapy Joe’s as it celebrates the brand’s 10-year anniversary.

With this year’s Soapy Joe’s Day coming to a close in May, it has officially donated over 100,000 free washes, benefiting communities such as veterans, healthcare workers, schools, hospitals, and firefighters, and more throughout 10 years in business.

Along with this amazing recognition, Soapy Joe’s is bubbling up exciting developments for 2021. Soapy Joe’s is opening many new locations in San Diego County including Kearny Mesa, El Cajon, Miramar, Mission Valley and more. Additionally, Soapy Joe’s plans on doubling its number of employees bringing hundreds of new jobs to the San Diego community.