AiFi, Verizon Bring Autonomous Checkout to Indy 500

Indy Express Shop NanoStore features app-based payment for convenience items like snacks and beverages, as well as official race merchandise.

Ticketholders, volunteers, staff and drivers at this year’s Indianapolis 500 can grab a snack and a beverage, along with official race fear, using the latest technology in frictionless checkout and 5G wireless communication. Autonomous shopping provider AiFi is partnering with Verizon Business to bring an autonomous shopping experience to the 105th running of the “Great American Race.”

The Indy Express Shop, AiFi’s portable computer vision enabled NanoStore, will run on Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network. AiFi’s NanoStore is fully autonomous, customizable, and can now be placed in any location with Verizon 5G coverage.

“As in-person gatherings start back up, venues and consumers alike will prioritize personal safety in every way possible,” said Steve Gu, founder and CEO at AiFi. “Our NanoStore allows attendees to avoid crowded lines and experience contactless shopping while purchasing their favorite snacks and drinks. We’re incredibly excited to partner with Penske to bring a seamless shopping experience to event attendees, allowing them to get back to their seats faster to enjoy the race.”

Customers may enter the NanoStore by scanning the Indy Express Shop app. Once scanned, the computer vision-technology around the store will observe and track the items that a customer chooses. When customers are done shopping, customers can walk out and will receive a receipt to their app or email within minutes. AiFi’s said that its computer vision-technology has achieved an accuracy rate of 99% for a seamless customer experience, without using facial recognition or storing biometric data.

Rebecca Russelink, chief information officer at Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner Penske Entertainment, said that the NanoStore provides a completely new and futuristic shopping experience. “We’re excited to work with AiFi and Verizon to ensure the best possible customer service with this unique store,” she said.

“Giving race fans the ability to experience the power of Verizon 5G at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway through AiFi’s autonomous shopping NanoStore is an exciting moment for us,” said Verizon Business VP of Enterprise Sales Andy Brady.

Verizon has a long-standing partnership with Penske Entertainment in exploring industry-driving innovation, Brady noted. “AiFi shares that same passion and have been amazing partners in making this autonomous shopping experience come to life.”

The 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 takes place Sunday, May 30, with several preliminary events taking place on days leading up to the final race.