QuickChek Puts Comfort on the Menu With New Sub Selections

Three signature recipe sausage and pepper subs featured with ‘Hot New Subs for Summer’ that satisfy comfort food cravings.

During the health crisis, more people have become “foodies” with cravings for their favorite summer comfort food and longing for the days of eating down the Jersey Shore and at outdoor festivals.

“We’ve definitely seen greater consumer interest in fresh foodservice, especially comfort food, during the pandemic,” said QuickChek Vice President of Marketing Don Leech. “We’re happy to introduce new recipes that will add to our diners’ summer fun and dining experience with favorite classic sandwiches on our new menu.”

The iconic fresh convenience market chain’s “Hot New Subs for Summer” menu became available just ahead of Memorial Day Weekend and features hearty, hot, new sandwich classics consumers know and have been craving.

QuickChek is introducing its new line of Sausage, Peppers & Onions subs made with Johnsonville Italian sausage, roasted red peppers and sweet fried onions complete with a fresh-off-the-grill flavor and grill marks.

These signature QuickChek subs feature a classic recipe of the highest-quality pork blended with fennel, red pepper and proprietary spices into the ideal Italian flavor.

QuickChek will offer three signature recipe sausage and pepper subs and as always, consumers will have the added option to customize and build their own sandwich. All of the sausage and pepper subs will be available on 6-inch or 12-inch QuickChek signature sub rolls.

The Whitehouse Station, N.J.-based chain will also be expanding its popular line of cheesesteaks to meet customer requests.

The new QuickChek Chicken Cheesesteaks will feature 100% all-white chicken breast meat with a special blend of spices. The four signature recipes will be Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak, BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak, Chicken Bacon Ranch, and Philly-style Chicken Cheesesteak. Each new chicken sub will be available on 6-inch or 12-inch QuickChek signature sub rolls.

And what better way to cool off from a hot sub and a hot summer day than with a 100% all-natural Real Fruit QuickChek Smoothie. The new summer lineup will include strawberry coladas and mango coladas, along with everyone’s favorite – pina colada. QuickChek’s decadent new Sweet Treat Smoothies feature Kris Kringle, the company’s most-requested LTO flavor; Rainbow Cereal smoothies made with Fruity Pebbles; and Stars & Stripes Cookies & Cream smoothies made with Oreos to salute the upcoming Summer Olympics.

Customer favorites Kris Kringle coffee and Rainbow Cookie coffees will also be available this summer.

The new menu launched May 24 just ahead of the Memorial Day Weekend and the traditional start to summer.

While more people look to venture out, QuickChek’s ability to enable consumers to choose their convenience remains paramount during the recovery from the pandemic: company stores offer one-stop shopping in a safe, clean environment with freshly prepared food and self-checkout counters to get you on your way fast; mobile ordering through the QuickChek Deals & Rewards App; Curbside Pickup; or delivery via DoorDash and Grubhub.

A division of Murphy USA, QuickChek has 157 fresh convenience market stores throughout New Jersey, the Hudson Valley and Long Island.