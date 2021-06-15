Growth Energy Applauds Nevada’s Move to E15 Biofuel

State’s governor signs AB411 legislation into law, clears the way for retailers to carry fuel with 15% ethanol from renewable sources.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signed AB 411 into law, legislation that would require the Nevada Board of Agriculture to approve a 15% ethanol blended fuel (E15) as part of any fuel regulation adopted by July 1, 2022.

Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor applauded Nevada for moving to approve E15 as part of its state fuel regulations:

“By signing AB411 into law, Governor Sisolak is providing Nevadans with the opportunity save money at the pump and fill up with the plant-based biofuels like E15, a fuel blended with 15 percent renewable ethanol,” said Skor. “Nevadans will soon have the choice to fuel up with plant-based biofuels through E15, a simple choice that not only saves them money at the pump but will also benefit the earth.”

Skor added that Growth Energy is looking forward to working with retailers across Nevada to add E15 to their fuel offerings so Nevadans have greater access a liquid fuel that reduces their carbon emissions.

Once the regulation is finalized, Nevada will be the 47th state to approve E15 for consumers. Currently, E15 – marketed to consumers as Unleaded 88 – is offered at over 2,440 retail sites in 30 states and 230 terminals. Consumers have driven more than 21 billion miles on E15 to date.