Fintech Reaches 700,000th Retailer Milestone

Alcohol management technology provider celebrates clientele built over more than three decades of customer service and technology innovation.

Business solutions provider for the alcohol industry Financial Information Technologies — or Fintech — announced that it has reached a milestone, adding the 700,000th retailer-to-distributor connection for automated alcohol invoice payments.

Through these connections, thousands of businesses across the United States are linked for automated, electronic alcohol invoice payments through Fintech. The milestone solidifies Fintech’s place as a pioneer within the industry, delivering affordable and innovative technology that revolutionizes operational efficiency for thousands of alcohol retailers and distributors.

“We are incredibly proud of this momentous achievement for Fintech, and we sincerely thank every single client that has trusted us in building our network,” said Tad Phelps, Fintech CEO. “This is a testament to not only the outstanding value of our solutions, but also to the hard work and dedication of the entire Fintech team. We pride ourselves on providing world-class support, and we are passionate about continuing to deliver unmatched tools and services for our clients for many years to come.”

For more than 30 years, Fintech has served the alcohol industry with affordable alcohol management technology built for businesses of all sizes. The hundreds of thousands of connections facilitated through Fintech link more than 160,000 alcohol retailers to a network of over 4,550 distributors and suppliers nationwide.

In addition to automated alcohol invoice payments, Fintech provides actionable purchase insights, automated regulatory compliance, and powerful industry resources that improve operational efficiencies and better alcohol businesses.

Fintech provides affordable technology built to simplify beverage alcohol management for any business, of any size, that sells alcohol. The company empowers retailers, distributors and suppliers by automating essential manual processes and data insights. Fintech simplifies the day-to-day functions necessary to protect and grow alcohol margins.