Pilot Co. Announces New Military Discount Program

In appreciation of the military community and all who have served, Pilot Co. and its family of travel center brands announced a new year-round military discount program. The exclusive 10% discount on food and beverages is now available to all veterans, active-duty and retired service members, National Guard, Reserve, spouses and their immediate family members once validated through ID.me in the myRewards Plus app.

Founded 63 years ago by Jim Haslam, a Korean War veteran, Pilot Co. is proud to extend its longstanding support of service members by offering this year-round discount to eligible guests and team members. The discount can be redeemed at participating owned and operated locations, including over 700 Pilot Flying J and One9 Fuel Network travel centers and 680 fast food restaurants in the U.S.

“It is our honor to provide this discount program in appreciation of the military community and all they do for our country,” said Haslam. “We are forever grateful to them for their service and this is one way we are able to give back to those who have given so much. This July Fourth, let’s all take a moment to reflect and thank those who have sacrificed so that we may continue to celebrate our independence.”

Pilot Co. is using ID.me, an identity verification solution, to make it easy and simple for service members to verify their eligibility in the myRewards Plus app. Through the ID.me solution, guests and team members will validate their military status in just a few minutes and once completed, automatically receive the discount when using myRewards at checkout.

“We’re proud to be supporting this effort by Pilot Co. to provide discounts to military community members,” said Blake Hall, founder and CEO of ID.me and an Iraq War veteran. “It is incredibly important to give back to the individuals that sacrifice to preserve our way of life.”

Once users are verified through ID.me in the myRewards Plus app, a green military badge will appear on the user’s profile page and a permanent saved offer tile will be on the Rewards page of the app indicating the discount is active. The 10% military discount applies to food and beverage purchases, including Pilot coffee, fountain drinks, non-alcoholic cooler beverages, hot and cold food items, candy, and snacks. For more information on the military discount and to download the myRewards Plus app, visit pilotflyingj.com/rewards.

In addition to the new military discount program, Pilot Co. gives back to military and veteran organizations that provide education and employment programs to support service members and their families. The company recently donated $100,000 to the Call of Duty Endowment in honor of Military Appreciation Month which will help place nearly 200 veterans into high-quality careers.

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Pilot Co. has grown its network to more than 1,000 retail and fueling locations and supplies more than 11 billion gallons of fuel per year to the market. Pilot Co. serves 1.5 million guests per day and provides more than 30,000 direct fleet customers with bundled solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, services and rewards. Its Pilot Flying J Travel Center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and five Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 74,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J.