D&H United Acquires Petroleum Marketers Equipment Co.

Texas-based fuel equipment and service provider adds Oklahoma City-based company, expands footprint to 12 branches and strengthens presence in Southwest U.S.

Southwest U.S. petroleum fuel system equipment, installation and service provider D&H United Fueling Solutions has acquired Petroleum Marketers Equipment Co. of Oklahoma City.

Petroleum Marketers is a full-service petroleum industry supplier covering the state of Oklahoma and northern Texas with branches in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Dallas-Ft. Worth. The combined companies will have approximately 350 team members, including 230 field technicians with 12 branches operating in Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado, Louisiana and Arkansas.

“We are very excited to welcome Bryan Newcomb and the Petroleum Marketer’s team to the D&H United family,” said D&H United Fueling Solutions CEO Bo Sasnett. “We have a deep respect for their team and the 50-plus-year history and reputation in our industry. Our companies have a similar family-oriented culture with a focus on providing excellent service to our customers. Together, we will provide greater scale, resources and coverage for both our customers and vendor partners.”

Petroleum Marketers President Bryan Newcomb believes the companies are well-matched.

“I could not think of a better fit for our company,” Newcomb said. “D&H United has similar values and culture, and is a perfect match with our geographic coverage areas. The combination provides the largest coverage area in the Southwest for both our team and customers.”

In February 2020, KLH Capital partnered with the management team at San Antonio-based D&H United to recapitalize and continue the growth path of the company.

“D&H United’s services are an essential infrastructure business located throughout the growing sunbelt of the Southwest,” said James Darnell, partner at KLH Capital. “We are excited to continue to support the company’s vision and expansion with the acquisition of Petroleum Marketers.”

D&H United Fueling Solutions employs 350 people and is an authorized distributor and service provider for Gilbarco Veeder-Root as well as other major equipment brands.