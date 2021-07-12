Core-Mark Partners to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Powered by Neste MY Renewable Diesel, Core-Mark’s entire 150-plus diesel truck fleet in California now emits no new GHG emissions from the tailpipe and contributes to cleaner air.

Core-Mark International, which operates more than 1,500 trucks to deliver goods to nearly 40,000 convenience store retail locations across the U.S., is taking bold steps with strategic partners Neste and Diesel Direct to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and pollution from its operations in California.

“As part of Core-Mark’s Environmental and Climate Change Policy, we are continually seeking practical ways of increasing the efficiency of our fleet while reducing GHG emissions,” said Brian Johnston, senior director of transportation, Core-Mark. “Using renewable diesel fuel presents a tremendous opportunity to live up to that policy. We look forward to procuring its use elsewhere in the U.S. and Canada, when available.”

Unique amongst low- and zero-emission fuels, renewable diesel provides an affordable way for any city or business to demonstrate immediate and meaningful climate action. Powered by Neste MY Renewable Diesel, Core-Mark’s entire 150-plus diesel truck fleet in California now emits no new GHG emissions from the tailpipe and contributes to cleaner air.

Neste MY Renewable Diesel is provided by Core-Mark’s longtime distributor Diesel Direct, the transportation industry’s largest dedicated national mobile refueling company. Together, Neste and Diesel Direct have established an industry leading renewable diesel distribution network in the U.S., able to supply more than 115 million gallons across multiple fueling sites from San Diego, California, to Portland, Oregon. Neste and Diesel Direct are expanding renewable diesel availability across the U.S. as demand continues to grow and more states adopt policies that encourage the use of low carbon fuels.

“We are proud to help Core-Mark kick the oil habit in California, and look forward to expanding our partnership to get the rest of its existing diesel powered vehicles in Oregon, Washington and eventually across the country running on renewable diesel,” said Vice President for Renewable Road Transport for Neste in North America Carrie Song.

Since switching to Neste MY Renewable Diesel, Core-Mark has achieved a 4% increase in fuel efficiency. Additionally, Core-Mark will realize reduced maintenance needs and costs because renewable diesel runs cleaner in engines, which is delivering cost savings roughly equivalent to 25 cents per gallon based on Core-Mark’s fleet profile.

In addition to its renewable diesel program, Core-Mark has forged a partnership with TuSimple, an autonomous driving technology company.

For one of Core-Mark’s frequent routes in Arizona between its distribution centers in Phoenix and Tucson, the company has contracted with TuSimple to transport its freight. In doing so, TuSimple is able to conduct further testing of its network of long-haul, self-driving trucks. For the Core-Mark program, an engineer and driver are onboard the truck to monitor and oversee its performance.

According to Johnston, Core-Mark is pleased to be aiding in the development of safer, more efficient, on-demand autonomous long-haul trucking, which will help address the growing shortage in truck drivers, which some analysts predict will reach 100,000 in a few years.

“At Core-Mark, we take pride in pursuing the use of cutting-edge technologies that improve our productivity while lessening our impact on the environment,” Johnston added. “We’re happy to be playing a key role in the ongoing development and adoption of game-changing advancements that may one day revolutionize transportation and improve our ability to serve the needs of our customers.”