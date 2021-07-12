Wawa Celebrates Tampa Bay’s Win With Free Beverages

Wawa announced that in celebration of Tampa’s hockey team winning the championship, the company will offer customers free Fresh Brewed Iced Coffee or a fountain beverage to toast the big win during the official parade day on Monday, July 12.

Wawa is offering customers the free beverages at 71 Tampa-area Wawa locations on July 12.

“Wawa is thrilled to celebrate Tampa Bay’s latest championship with free, any size Fresh Brewed Iced Coffee or fountain beverage on Parade Day in all of our stores across the Tampa region,” said Sr. Director of Store Operations Robert Yeatts. “Like our friends and neighbors in Tampa, we are incredibly excited to have not only the reigning champions in both hockey and football, but to celebrate Tampa Bay’s historic feat of winning back-to-back championships! We look forward to celebrating another win with our Tampa-area customers and associates with a toast as the community comes together to celebrate the Big Win in style!”

Free Freshly Brewed Iced Coffee & Fountain Beverage Details

Customers can come to Wawa stores in select counties to receive one “Free Any Size Fresh Brewed Iced Coffee or Fountain Beverage” (up to XL). Iced coffee offer only includes “Handcrafted Fresh Brewed Iced Coffee'” and is effective Parade Day Tampa 2021. All Wawa stores in the following counties will be participating: Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Citrus, Hernando and Manatee.

Wawa Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.