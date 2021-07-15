Year-Round E15 Bills in Both Houses of Congress

The legislation would permanently extend the 1.0 psi summertime Reid vapor pressure (RVP) waiver to ethanol blends beyond E10, thus eliminating any seasonal restrictions on sales.

Representatives in both houses of Congress yesterday introduced companion bills to restore year-round sales of E15 biofuel after a July 2, ruling by the District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a 2019 rule by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that lifted outdated restrictions on the summertime sale of E15, a cleaner burning fuel approved for 95% of cars on the road.

In the Senate, the bipartisan Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act was introduced by Sens. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.).

In the House, the bipartisan Year-Round Fuel Choice Act was introduced by Reps. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) and Adrian Smith (R-Neb.). Both measures will ensure the continued availability of low-carbon 15% ethanol fuel blends (E15) in all fuel markets year-round.

The legislation would permanently extend the 1.0 psi summertime Reid vapor pressure (RVP) waiver to ethanol blends beyond E10, thus eliminating any seasonal restrictions on sales.

“We’re grateful our congressional champions acted swiftly on behalf of farmers, biofuel producers, and drivers nationwide to introduce the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act,” said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor. “The Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act would make permanent the RVP waiver for summertime use of higher blends of biofuels, ensuring consumers have year-round access to a lower-carbon, lower-emission renewable fuel that saves money at the pump.”

Skor made similar comments regarding the Year-Round Fuel Choice Act in the House.

Skor underscored that as the U.S. works to address climate change, it must embrace ready solutions that can be implemented today to immediately reduce carbon emissions in the current auto fleet.

“This legislation comes at a critical time on the heels of a court ruling that would allow the oil industry to monopolize the gas tank and push aside low-carbon renewable fuels,” Skor explained. “We will continue to work with our congressional champions to see this legislation through, and fight to give Americans an opportunity to make a positive impact on the environment by filling up on earth-friendly fuel blends like E15.”

E15 is a 15% ethanol blended fuel, known to many consumers as Unleaded/Regular 88 (UNL88), that allows drivers to save money at the pump while reducing their greenhouse gas emissions.