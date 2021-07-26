CEFCO Kitchens Welcomes New Self-Ordering Kiosks

Launch of new Olea Kiosks using Reji software platform at pair of Texas locations matches new menu lines, offers more seamless customer ordering experience.

CEFCO Convenience Stores launched new self-ordering kiosks in two of its Texas-based CEFCO Kitchen locations. The kiosks use technology from software company Reji and the Austin model from Olea Kiosks Inc. Both stores feature CEFCO Kitchen’s new menu lines, including made-to-order mac & cheese bowls, sandwiches, grilled cheeses and new breakfast offerings to complement CEFCO’s current lineup of burritos, tacos, fried chicken and more.

The new platform continues to improve the CEFCO customer experience through fresh food menu personalization, offering a more seamless way to order food from CEFCO’s growing fresh food menu.

Using its open platform, Las Vegas-based Reji specializes in self-ordering and self-checkout experiences, online ordering, point of sale, digital menu solutions, inventory management technology, and also provides direct and competitive merchant processing.

Los Angeles-based Olea Kiosks is a self-service kiosk solution provider for the attractions and entertainment, healthcare and hospitality industries. Its technologically advanced, in-house manufacturing, design, and innovation have made it an industry leader. Olea’s customers include The Habit Burger Grill, Kaiser Permanente, Empire State Building, Universal Studios, EVO Entertainment, Scientific Games and Subway.

Based in Temple, Texas, CEFCO Convenience Stores operates more than 200 stores in Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas and Florida, employing more than 2,500 team members chainwide.