Neon Marketplace Breaks Ground on New, Innovative Store in RI

Neon Marketplace, the newest and most innovative brand in the convenience store industry, broke ground today on their 5,500-square-foot location in Warwick, R.I. Scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2021, the store will offer a full menu of gourmet coffees and breakfast options, artisan style pizza prepared in an 800 degree oven, hot and cold fresh-made grinders, as well as prepackaged fresh salads and healthy food selections. (See the video of the groundbreaking below.)

“The vision for Neon Marketplace is to dynamically change the perception of a convenience store to that of a food destination where friendly colleagues provide premium products at bright, clean, and technology driven stores,” said Peter Rasmussen, director of operations for Neon Marketplace. “Neon Marketplace’s Warwick location will serve drivers with electric vehicle charging stations and 16 fueling stations.”

Neon Marketplace, according to Rasmussen, prides itself on being a restaurant that serves high quality food while also offering modern convenience, and providing electric vehicle charging along with premium fuels,” Rasmussen added. “We’re excited to join the Warwick community and we appreciate all those who attended our groundbreaking to celebrate.

Neon Marketplace is opening 30 locations by the end of 2022. Their long-term goal is to develop the New England market to 150-pluse stores over the next five years, with a particular focus on Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

“Neon Marketplace is a growing brand in Rhode Island with two stores currently in operation in Middletown and Portsmouth and several more on the way across the region,” said Jennifer Kostic, district manager for Neon Marketplace. “The Neon team appreciates the support of Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, members of Warwick’s delegation and members of the Warwick City Council. We are excited to join this already vibrant community.”

Joining the Neon Marketplace team to celebrate the beginning of construction was Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi, Senate Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey, Warwick City Council President Stephen McAllister and Warwick City Councilman Timothy Howe. During the event, guests sampled cold brew coffee, lemonade, bakery items and grinders that will be served at Neon’s new location.

“It was a pleasure to mark the start of construction today for Neon Marketplace, and welcome a new business to Warwick and Rhode Island,” said Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos. “Block by block, community by community we are building a stronger economy for all Rhode Islanders. I look forward to stopping by Neon Marketplace later this year.”

Neon Marketplace’s Warwick location will bring 40 careers to the community, along with an additional 100 construction jobs during the build out of the store. Colleagues of Neon Marketplace will be paid competitive wages of up to $17/hour for Associates and up to $90,000 for General Managers. Neon expects to invest approximately $9 million at their new Warwick location.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, the Neon Marketplace team donated $5,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Warwick, affirming their commitment to the community.

“I am delighted to see another business moving into Warwick. Neon Marketplace will be a great addition for our residents, and those passing through Warwick for a convenient location to fuel up and try some good, quality food and gourmet coffee,” said Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi.

Neon Marketplace is a proprietary brand of Procaccianti Cos., one of the nation’s leading private real estate investment and services firms with more than six decades of experience owning and operating retail, hospitality, commercial and other forms of investment real estate. For more information about Procaccianti Companies and its expanding portfolio of operating companies and affiliates.