Parkland Acquiring North Dakota’s Red Carpet Carwash

Purchase of family-owned company will include Red Carpet’s 12 locations, all with convenience retail operations, as well as five dealer sites.

Red Carpet Carwash, a premiere carwash and retail business located in Western N.D., announced that it has entered into an acquisition agreement with Canadian c-store chain Parkland Corp., through its U.S.-based subsidiary, Parkland USA.

Based in Calgary, Parkland is one of North America’s and the Caribbean’s fastest growing independent suppliers and marketers of fuel and petroleum products.

Founded in 1981, Red Carpet Carwash began as a single store operator with five employees. It now employs more than 300 team members and owns 12 retail sites – eight sites are Exxon branded and four are Arco branded – and supplies five dealer sites throughout North Dakota.

Locations include:

Eight sites in Bismarck/Mandan, N.D.

Two sites in Jamestown, N.D.

Two sites in Fargo, N.D.

“As a family-owned business, we are proud to have established a reputation of being a great place to work and of providing excellent customer service,” said Red Carpet owner Tim Wonnenberg. “We are one of North Dakota’s leading carwash operators and all our sites feature large format convenience stores. That matters because when we began looking to sell, we looked to Parkland due to their vision of growing in this market, all with a heavy focus on retail. This impressed us, along with their proven ability to grow and develop great talent.”

The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of this year.