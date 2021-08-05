DoorDash Introduces ‘DoubleDash’ Service

DoubleDash is currently available with 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Wawa, QuickChek, The Ice Cream Shop and DashMart.

DoorDash this week introduced DoubleDash – a new innovation that lets customers add items from nearby stores to their original order for no additional delivery fee or order minimum. Both orders will arrive together, with the same Dasher.

DoubleDash at-home or at-work shoppers a new way to craft the perfect order on DoorDash – whether it’s adding chips and a drink to lunch or stocking up on late night snacks like ice cream and candy with a sushi dinner.

How DoubleDash Works

Place your restaurant order on DoorDash and after checkout, look for the DoubleDash option on the map to add items from nearby stores.

From the store page, select favorite drinks, snacks and any other items. Add them to your cart and check out with no additional delivery fees or minimum order size.

From there, the Dasher receives both orders and will deliver them together.

In select markets, DoorDash is also piloting DoubleDash with local restaurants where diners will have the option of adding complementary items from nearby local restaurants to their initial meal order. In addition to the U.S., DoorDash is also introducing DoubleDash in Canada.

DoubleDash was designed to further its mission of empowering local economies and creating innovative opportunities for merchants to grow their businesses. With DoubleDash, merchants can reach new customers online who are eager to discover and try new offerings that complement their meal.