Automakers, UAW Respond to Biden Clean Vehicle Efforts

‘Big Three’ automakers plan to achieve sales of 40-50% of annual U.S. volumes of electric vehicles by 2030.

Automakers, the United Autoworkers (UAW) and other climate and industry leaders released statements this week on the Biden administration’s steps to strengthen American leadership on clean cars and trucks.

Joint Statement From ‘Big Three’



Ford, General Motors (GM) and Fiat Chrysler owner Stellantis announced their shared aspiration to achieve sales of 40-50% of annual U.S. volumes of electric vehicles (battery electric, fuel cell and plug-in hybrid vehicles) by 2030. The purpose, they said, is to move the nation closer to a zero-emissions future consistent with Paris climate goals.

“Our recent product, technology, and investment announcements highlight our collective commitment to be leaders in the U.S. transition to electric vehicles.,” the statement read. “This represents a dramatic shift from the U.S. market today that can be achieved only with the timely deployment of the full suite of electrification policies committed to by the administration in the Build Back Better Plan, including purchase incentives, a comprehensive charging network of sufficient density to support the millions of vehicles these targets represent, investments in R&D, and incentives to expand the electric vehicle manufacturing and supply chains in the United States.”

The “Big Three” automakers also said that with the partnership of the UAW in transforming the workforce, the U.S. auto industry can strengthen continued American leadership in clean transportation technology through electric vehicle innovation and manufacturing.

“We are at a critical time for the auto industry as countries compete to build the vehicles of the future,” said UAW President Ray Curry. “We are falling behind China and Europe as manufacturers pour billions into growing their markets and expanding their manufacturing. We need to make investments here in the United States.”

UAW Backing

Curry praised the administration for recognizing the importance of the clean vehicle movement and President Biden’s Build Back Better Plan for what he called bold investments in manufacturing, consumer incentives, and infrastructure needed to ensure vehicles of the future are made in the U.S.

“Investments alone are not enough,” Curry said, adding that the announcement on emissions standards brings more certainty and better planning for the auto industry and UAW member future jobs.

“While the UAW notes that the companies have made voluntary commitments on Electric Vehicles, the UAW focus is not on hard deadlines or percentages, but on preserving the wages and benefits that have been the heart and soul of the American middle class,” Curry said.

In another joint statement, BMW, Ford, Honda, Volkswagen and Volvo said they stood with California to establish progressive new greenhouse gas regulations and they remain committed to leading the industry in fighting against climate change.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom applauded the Biden administration’s move to reduce climate pollution from cars, inspired by California’s nation-leading framework.

“We look forward to continuing our decades-long collaboration with federal partners to build on California’s clean car leadership and deliver the investments needed to support the nationwide build-out of clean vehicle infrastructure,” Newsom said.

U.S. Climate Alliance Executive Director Julie Cerqueira responded to the Biden administration’s proposals saying that strong vehicle standards protect our communities from unnecessary air pollution and fuel costs, and address the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S.

“There’s much more work to do,” said Cerqueira, “but these new proposed rules are a critical step forward and will benefit our health, economy and planet. Our states have been driving the transition to clean cars for many years and we look forward to working with the administration and continuing to lead.”