Dunkin’ Does Pumpkin Early This Year

Doughnut and coffee chain debuts fall pumpkin and apple coffees, doughnuts, muffins, Munchkins and other items Aug. 18, also adding Guatemalan coffee to its Limited Batch Series.

Dunkin’ is turning up the pumpkin heat earlier than ever with its new fall menu, beginning Aug. 18. Pumpkin picking season is giving Dunkin’ fans the chance to pick from the brand’s latest lineup, with an iconic pumpkin pair, new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, as well as classic Pumpkin Flavored Coffees, Donut, Muffin and Munchkins Donut Hole Treats.

Through Sept. 14, customers can enjoy a medium Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew or a medium Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte for $3, while supplies last.

Dunkin’ has apple lovers covered, too, with the new Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Refreshers, new Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Coconut Refreshers, and an Apple Cider Donut, also available beginning Aug. 18.

Lastly, Dunkin’ is introducing a new 100% Guatemalan Coffee. The newest hot coffee in the brand’s Limited Batch Series, 100% Guatemalan is smooth and rich with chocolate notes. This single-origin coffee has less acidity and sharpness than other roasts, making it approachable and easy to drink. Beginning Sept. 15 through Oct. 12, 10 cents of every cup of 100% Guatemalan Coffee sold at Dunkin’ restaurants will benefit One Tree Planted, to support reforestation efforts in Guatemala.

Also, Aug. 18 through Sept. 14, DD Perks members can earn 2X points on 100% Guatemalan Coffee when they order ahead on the Dunkin’ app.

Dunkin’s autumn array includes:

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte

Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Refresher

Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Coconut Refresher

100% Guatemalan Coffee

Pumpkin Flavored Coffees – hot or iced coffee, Chai Latte, Cold Brew, espresso drinks, frozen coffee and frozen chocolate

Pumpkin Donut, Munchkin Donut Hole Treats and Muffin

Apple Cider Donut

All of these Dunkin’ menu items will be available for a limited time at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide.