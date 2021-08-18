7-Eleven Adds Two New Hot Drinks to the Menu

This summer, participating 7-Eleven stores introduced two limited-time hot beverages — coconut coffee and s’mores hot cocoa.

Coconut coffee has become a seasonal summertime favorite at 7-Eleven stores, as both a freshly brewed morning wake-up cup or an all-day treat. The sweet, creamy and coconut-flavored brew is made with 100% Arabica beans and offers up toasty light-roasted notes.

As a cold weather drink, the s’mores hot cocoa features a blend of rich hot chocolate, sweet vanilla, marshmallow and golden graham flavors.

“As we near the end of summer, we know that many Americans are hoping to squeeze in a last minute, well-deserved vacation after a year spent close to home,” said 7-Eleven Proprietary Beverages Senior Product Director Jacob Barnes. “And whether you’re taking a long-awaited road trip or stay-cationing at home, there’s always a nearby 7-Eleven store with fresh coffee brewing, hot cocoa simmering and hundreds of other drinks, eats and treats available 24/7.”

These limited time beverages have unique and quality flavors – but at the cost of any other 7-Eleven hot beverage. Flavored creamers, syrups, sweeteners and toppings can be added at no extra cost for those who want to customize their cup even further.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7–Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 16 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America. 7-Eleven operates Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. It is known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp.