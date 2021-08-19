GPM Investments Expands Alcohol Delivery Service

Customers can now order alcohol from participating GPM brands at Virginia-based stores using the DoorDash app.

In a continuation of its current partnership with DoorDash, GPM Investments expanded its alcohol delivery program through the DoorDash marketplace to 84 participating Virginia-based stores. GPM’s participating brands that now offer alcohol delivery include fas mart, Apple Market, Scotchman and Roadrunner Markets.

The program allows GPM stores to sell hard cider, seltzer, wine and beer from a variety of premium, value and imported brands for on-demand delivery through its partnership with DoorDash in participating Virginia-based stores. Customers can purchase pack sizes of one, six, 12, 15, 18 or 24.

First introduced in July 2020, GPM currently offers delivery of everyday convenience and grocery staples via the DoorDash app and website from over 600 participating locations spanning 19 states and several brands including: Village Pantry, fas mart, Town Star, Scotchman, Roadrunner Markets, E-Z Mart, Breadbox, Admiral, Next Door Stores, Young’s, Li’l Cricket, Jiffi Stop, Shore Stop, 1-Stop and Apple Market.

“Improving customer experience is a top priority for us,” said Jim Rastetter, category manager at GPM Investments. “Our partnership with DoorDash has received excellent feedback to date, and we hope this additional service provides customers with new and exciting options when using a delivery service at our stores.”

“We are pleased to expand our partnership with GPM Investments to begin offering on-demand delivery of a variety of alcohol brands from their participating stores across Virginia,” said Mike Goldblatt, head of grocery and convenience partnerships at DoorDash.

GPM Investments, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ARKO, a family of community brands, is based in Richmond, Va., and operates or supplies stores in 33 states and Washington, D.C. GPM has approximately 3,000 locations comprised of approximately 1,400 company-operated stores and 1,625 dealer sites to which it supplies fuel.