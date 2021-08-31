Pilot Co. Renews ‘Trucker Salute’ Promotion to Reward Professional Drivers

Pilot Co. will be saluting professional truck drivers in honor of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, Sept. 12-18, for the entire month of September. To show gratitude to the men and women that keep North America moving, Pilot Co. is encouraging everyone to join in bringing back the “Trucker Salute” and will be rewarding professional drivers all month with free drinks, bonus loyalty points and more perks.

“Professional drivers have carried us through many tough times, especially over this past year and a half, and we all owe them our gratitude and thanks,” said Shameek Konar, Pilot Co. CEO. “Our annual Driver Appreciation month in September is a special time to recognize and celebrate professional drivers everywhere, including our own Pilot drivers. The Pilot team thanks all of you and gives you a ‘Trucker Salute’ for working incredibly hard to haul all of the goods needed across the nation.”

For those unfamiliar with the “Trucker Salute,” Pilot Company produced a video of the classic arm pump gesture that many professional drivers miss seeing and responding to with a friendly blow of their horn. To help bring back this beloved tradition, share a video of a “Trucker Salute” on social media and Pilot Company will donate $5 to Trucking Moves America Forward for each post that tags @PilotFlyingJ and uses the #ThankATrucker, up to $25,000. Trucking Moves America Forward, an organization Pilot Company has a long-standing partnership with, is an educational movement to recognize the importance of the trucking industry and professional drivers.

The Driver Appreciation celebration continues with special perks and offerings from Sept. 1-30 exclusively for professional drivers in the myRewards Plus app, including:

Free drink of choice from each day’s brand family or beverage category on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays throughout the month. Offer details on eligible products are available in the myRewards Plus app.

Free showers all month with shower power after one 50-plus gallon commercial diesel fill

Earning bonus points with several ways to boost loyalty earnings throughout September

Professional drivers can redeem these promotions at any of the more than 750 participating U.S. Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers or owned and operated One9 Fuel Network locations. Canadian professional drivers will automatically receive one bonus point throughout the month of September when fueling at participating Shell Flying J stations.

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Pilot Company has grown its network to more than 1,000 retail and fueling locations and supplies more than 11 billion gallons of fuel per year to the market. Its energy division also supplies DEF, bio and renewables and provides hauling and disposal services.