7-Eleven Offers Two Pumpkin-Based Coffee Drinks for Fall

The Fall Pumpkin Coffee and the OG Pumpkin Spice Latte are now available, along with cream cheese-filled pumpkin spice muffins and other seasonal foods.

7-Eleven has just announced two pumpkin-flavored coffee drinks to be available this fall.

“It’s no secret most Americans have been obsessed with all things fall since the inception of the Pumpkin Spice Latte nearly 20 years ago,” the company said. “The Pumpkin Spice Latte obsession is celebrated earlier and earlier each year and recently, has become something most would consider … cheugy. No idea what “cheugy” means? Popularized by Gen Z, cheugy (pronounced chew-gee) is a term used to describe something that was once on trend but now … not so much.”

So in the spirit of embracing just a little bit of the “cheugyness” that is the Pumpkin Spice Latte, 7-Eleven is offering two limited-edition pumpkin-flavored coffee drinks this season. Customers can sip on a Fall Pumpkin Coffee or the OG Pumpkin Spice Latte, available now at participating 7-Eleven stores nationwide.

“Though it may be considered ‘cheugy,’ Pumpkin Spice is one of our most popular flavored hot beverages each year,” said 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt. “This fan-favorite drink is so much more than your typical beverage; The Pumpkin Spice Latte is filled with fond memories for our customers of a crisp fall night, a first date at a pumpkin patch, or even a family bonfire in matching flannel shirts. We’re delighted to continue and fuel our customers’ love for the Pumpkin Spice Latte, no matter how cheugy it may be.”

Customers can satisfy their sweet tooth by picking up cream cheese-filled pumpkin spice muffins or 7-Select fall-flavored items, including pumpkin cheesecake; caramel apple snack pies; or pumpkin spice, double chocolate and s’mores deluxe sandwich cookies.

Coffee drinkers are invited to add in any combination of creamers, flavored syrups and toppings at no extra charge to the coffee, packaged in its new, fresh cup design.

Those looking to soak up every minute of Pumpkin Spice Latte season are encouraged to join 7Rewards for exclusive offers and other discounts. With 50 million members and counting, 7Rewards is the proprietary loyalty program found in the 7-Eleven app, where customers can earn and redeem points on most purchases.

7-Eleven Delivery via the 7NOW app can bring Pumpkin Spice Lattes, pumpkin baked goods, hot pizza or even ice-cold Slurpee drinks and more to customers’ doorsteps. 7NOW delivery is available in over 2,000 U.S. cities and offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in 30 minutes.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 17 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America. 7-Eleven operates Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. It is known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp.