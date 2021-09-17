Love’s Truck Care and Speedco Cloud-Based System Improves Fleets’ Bottom Lines

The Shop Connect VIEW platform allows fleets to better manage maintenance needs on the web or on the go through a new app.

Fleets conducting business at Love’s Truck Care and Speedco locations are seeing bottom-line improvements through a new system integrating data between the shops and fleets — the Shop Connect VIEW platform. This is a cloud-based system allowing fleets to better manage maintenance needs on the web or on the go through a new app.

Shop Connect VIEW (Vehicle Insights Estimates Workorders) gives fleets an integrated and intuitive repair and maintenance process, a simplified parts and inventory management method, an easier way to use warranties, and customized analytics for visibility and workflow.

“You can’t improve what you can’t measure,” said Gary Price, executive vice president of Truck Care for Love’s. “Shop Connect VIEW equips our customers with tools to reduce costs, improve uptime, streamline operations and make better data-driven decisions. Fleets are getting a frictionless experience and lowering their cost-per-mile expenses.”

The tool’s dashboard allows fleets to easily schedule service, keep real-time tabs on maintenance, receive service reminders to prevent breakdowns and track the real cost of ownership for each vehicle. With Shop Connect VIEW, which is powered by Fleetrock, Love’s Truck Care has the ability to bring all the benefits into one system with a low cost, easily adopted and quickly deployed solution.

Love’s now uses the system to save time and money on its own fleet, Gemini Motor Transport. Since adopting Shop Connect VIEW, Gemini has achieved a more than 50% reduction in repair order data entry. Additionally, Gemini has gained improvements in scheduled maintenance compliance, warranty recovery, downtime reduction through better maintenance scheduling and productivity improvements.

“Fleetrock is proud to partner with Love’s because both companies share a focus on making customers successful,” said Joe King, president of Fleetrock. “Shop Connect VIEW, powered by Fleetrock, gives fleets a modern and intuitive platform to manage maintenance, lower cost and drive organizational efficiency.”

Conway Courier Service has used Shop Connect VIEW since August to better serve its customers in 25 states.

“We previously didn’t have a user-friendly maintenance software system,” said Brandy Zachary, data analyst for Conway Courier Service. “Moving to this platform was a game changer for our company, and a smooth transition for our technicians. CCS can now track and understand our maintenance spend like never before.”

Love’s Travel Stops has more than 560 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 33,000 people.