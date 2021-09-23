Swisher’s CEO and President John Miller Retires

A member of Swisher's board of directors, Neil Kiely, has assumed the new role of president.

Swisher announced the retirement of its CEO and president, John Miller. Neil Kiely, a member of the board of directors, has assumed the role of president of Swisher.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and Swisher’s employees, I would like to thank John for the work he has done for the company and our customers for the past nine years and wish him the best going forward. As we look to the future, we have high confidence that Neil’s experience with company-wide transformation will help Swisher accelerate its growth under his leadership,” commented William Ziegler, chairman of Swisher’s board of directors.

Kiely most recently served as the CEO and vice-chairperson-board of directors for Birra Peroni and was previously chief transformation officer at MillerCoors.

Best known for their Swisher Sweet Cigars, the company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. Swisher also has a global manufacturing presence in Santiago, Dominican Republic; Esteli, Nicaragua; and Wheeling, W.Va.