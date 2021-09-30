CEFCO Starts Annual Fundraising Campaign

The funds will support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and run through Nov. 16.

CEFCO’s annual Miracle Balloon fundraising campaign began Sept. 22, benefitting Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center and fifteen other CMN Hospitals in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama and Florida. All 200+ CEFCO locations in six states will be participating, and the campaign will run through Nov. 16.

In 2020, CEFCO and CMN Hospitals celebrated 21 years of partnership. Since 1999, CEFCO has been serving children in various communities by raising more than $5 million for local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals located in Texas and other southern states, including $400,000 in 2020.

CEFCO Convenience Stores is a Temple, Texas-based c-store chain that operates over 200 stores in Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas and Florida. CEFCO employs more than 2,500 team members chain-wide.