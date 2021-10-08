The Kent Cos. Acquires 11 Bountyland Stores

Kent Kwik convenience stores, an entity of The Kent Cos., has entered into an agreement to acquire the assets of Bountyland Petroleum and Bountyland Food Service, based out of Seneca, S.C.

The acquisition will include 11 company-operated Exxon-branded Bountyland stores, branded and unbranded dealer wholesale supply accounts, and a transportation company. The acquisition will increase The Kent Cos.’ portfolio to 72 company-owned and operated convenience stores throughout Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee and now the Carolinas.

“Bountyland has a long history serving the North and South Carolina market, with a strong reputation of taking care of their employees and dedication to their customers. We are honored to continue their legacy of serving this market and giving back to the community. Bountyland is a great convenience store chain that shares similar values and commitment. We are excited to welcome the Bountyland Team into our family.” said Bill Kent, owner and chairman of the Kent Companies.

The locations will continue to remain branded Bountyland Quick Stop with ExxonMobil fuels. “We expect that customers will continue to receive the same great service by the same great employees. We are thrilled that the leadership and team will continue operating the stores as normal.” said Kent.

“The Bountyland Quick Stop name has been well recognized in Oconee County.” said David Land, owner and CEO of Bountyland. “We have delivered great customer service, convenient locations and great coffee for more than 50 years. Our owners, management and employees are why we have been so successful and able to create an environment of friendly service to what we like to refer to as ‘Home of The World’s Greatest Customer.’ We chose the Kent Companies to carry forward the same values and service as we have strived to provide. The investment bank Trefethen Advisors, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, provided advisory services to us. Rob Valentine, Managing Director of Trefethen Advisors, managed the transaction.

“We look forward to introducing our customers to The Kent Companies as ownership changes over the next few weeks. We thank you for the years of friendship, and loyalty. Please welcome the Kent Companies to the Carolinas!”

Founded In West Texas by the late Buck Kent in 1957, The Kent Cos. began as Kent Oil and Kent Distributors and still remains a family-owned business today. The Kent Companies are comprised of multiple entities, including Kent Kwik Convenience Stores, Mr. Payroll Check Cashing, Rustic Café, Huddle House, Baskin Robbins, Kent Car Wash, Kent Lubrication Centers and Kent Tire Company.