Global Partners Raises $21,000 for Biotechnology Research

Global Partners and its family of convenience stores has raised more than $21,000 through a cashbox collection campaign to support Cure Rare Disease, a nonprofit biotechnology research organization on a mission to develop precision medicine for rare diseases.

During the month of August, donation boxes were placed at approximately 300 Global Partners stores, including Xtra Mart, Jiffy Mart, Honey Farms and Alltown brands. Thanks to the generosity of store guests, this year’s campaign brings Global’s total collections for Cure Rare Disease to more than $85,000.

“We are grateful to Global Partners and their customers for supporting our mission to develop groundbreaking treatments and eventually cure rare, fatal diseases,” said Rich Horgan, founder and president of Cure Rare Disease. “The success of our mission is closely tied to the support from outstanding, caring partners like Global.”

“Charity and making the world a bit better is at the core of our operations. We are proud of the work Cure Rare Disease does to help change lives and are happy to raise funds through our footprint across New England,” said Mark Cosenza, senior vice president of gasoline distribution and station operations at Global.

The donations will support research and development of CRISPR-based gene therapies for rare diseases like Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Cure Rare Disease is on track to dose the first patient in the coming months. As a nonprofit, all of the biotech’s research and development is funded through philanthropy.

Centered in the Northeast, Global Partners is a third-generation, family-founded business with operations throughout the U.S. Global is committed to strategic growth and to supporting the communities where it works.