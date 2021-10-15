What Candy Trends Are Ahead for C-Stores in 2022?

Chocolate candies have done well in 2021, with promising sales to continue, and gummies are gaining in popularity as new flavor innovations emerge.

Overall candy sales picked up at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic and have remained strong since, as nervous, confined Americans continue to reach for things to sweeten bitter times.

Now, with the lockdowns over and many of our anxieties abated, consumers are getting back out there, and routines are returning to relative normalcy.

So, what does 2022 hold in store for convenience stores’ candy sections?

In 2022, c-store shoppers can look forward to a flood of new and exciting introductions and line extensions — especially as companies get a better handle on their supply chain issues.

The Halloween run-up to 2022 will see Americans focusing once again on favorites like Reese’s, Skittles, M&M’s, Starburst, Hot Tamales, Sour Patch Kids, Hershey’s Kisses, Snickers, Tootsie Pops and candy corn, and that holiday’s momentum can be counted on to carry through into next year.

Chocolate candy did especially well during the pandemic, and so consumers who feasted on it in 2021 will continue to reach for it on c-store shelves.

Gummies seem to be gaining in popularity, too, as evidenced by strong business with items like Nerds Gummy Clusters, which is launching a new

Very Berry flavor. The last 12 months saw Skittles launch a gummy item, as well, with further innovation incoming. Hershey’s Lily’s Sweets brand is also introducing a gummy line, as is Fruit Stripes gum.

Many line extensions in 2022 will feature trendy flavor profiles. For instance, peanut butter has done well among Americans who wanted comfort flavors. Mars is seeing strong sales with its Snickers Peanut Butter product, and Reese’s is said to be launching several line extensions including, among other things, pretzels. The company is also targeting c-stores with its 2.75-ounce Snack Cake line.

In addition, Hi-Chew is moving into more convenience stores. The Japan-based brand features several innovative flavors, including dragon fruit, kiwi, açai, pineapple and — exclusive to Hawaii — lilikoi.

More good news: The gum and mint sector, which experienced pandemic-related sales dips in 2021, is set to come back strong in 2022 and beyond.