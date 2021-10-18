GPM Welcomes New Senior Category Manager

ARKO Corp.’s convenience store subsidiary GPM Investments announced the addition of six-year category management veteran Justin Odom to its team. Odom will take on duties as a senior category manager.

Prior to joining GPM, Odom spent more than four years as an associate category manager and category manager at 7-Eleven Inc., where he was responsible for the profitability and growth of assigned categories in more than 3,000 stores throughout 12 states.

Before 7-Eleven, Odom spent nearly two years as a category specialist for Sunoco LP. He is a graduate of the University of North Texas.

As senior category manager, Odom will oversee all center store categories across all of GPM’s family of community brands. Categories include candy, salty snacks, meat snacks and sweet snacks just to name a few. In his new role, Odom will be responsible for setting category strategy and driving overall sales growth and profitability. Odom will have one associate category manager and one category manager reporting to him.

“I’m very excited to be joining a fast-growing and innovative company, as they continue to lead the market,” said Odom. “I look forward to working closely with our supplier partners and stores to ensure product quality and variety, as well as an enhanced customer experience.”

Based in Richmond, Va., GPM Investments’ family of community brands operates or supplies stores in 33 states and Washington D.C. As the sixth largest convenience store chain in the country, GPM has approximately 3,000 locations comprised of approximately 1,400 company-operated stores and 1,650 dealer sites to which it supplies fuel.