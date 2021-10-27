Tesco Launches Checkout-Free Store Called GetGo

A combination of cameras and weight-sensors will establish what customers have picked up and charge them for products directly through the Tesco app when they leave the store.

Tesco opened its first checkout-free store in central London Oct. 19, giving customers the opportunity to shop and pay without scanning a product or using a checkout. This new store trial, called GetGo, offers customers the same Tesco products with a seamless shopping experience.

The rollout of this technology to Tesco Express High Holborn follows a successful trial at Tesco’s colleague store in Welwyn Garden City, which has been in place since 2019. Tesco Express High Holborn has been a cashless store since it first opened in 2018.

The technology means that customers with the Tesco.com app will be able to check-in to the store, pick up the groceries they need and walk straight out again without visiting a checkout. A combination of cameras and weight-sensors will establish what customers have picked up and charge them for products directly through the app when they leave the store. Tesco has partnered Trigo for the launch of this store.

There will be a section in the store specifically for age-restricted products, with a separate exit where colleagues will manually check ID verification.

As the first public GetGo store launched by Tesco, this new technology will create a more convenient shopping experience for customers, saving time for those who want to pop in to pick up something for lunch or grab dinner on their way home.

“This is a really exciting moment for Tesco as we launch GetGo with customers,” said Kevin Tindall, managing director of Tesco Convenience. “We are constantly looking for ways to improve the shopping experience and our latest innovation offers a seamless checkout for customers on the go, helping them to save a bit more time. This is currently just a one-store trial but we’re looking forward to seeing how our customers respond.”