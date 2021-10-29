Shane Moser Joins CITGO as Vice President of Health, Safety & Environment

He is responsible for providing the strategic guidance necessary to implement functional best practices to drive improvements in health, safety and environmental performance.

CITGO Petroleum Co. announced that Shane Moser has been named the new vice president of health, safety & environment (HSE).

“Safety is our number one value at CITGO, so this is an exceptionally important addition to the team,” said Carlos Jordá, president and CEO of CITGO. “Shane brings three decades of experience and has built reputation for integrity and leadership in the HSE field.”

Moser works closely with the executive leadership team to establish strategic HSE objectives and initiatives. He is also responsible for providing the strategic guidance and counsel necessary to support the organization’s efforts to implement functional best practices to drive improvements in health, safety and environmental performance. He supports the executive management on compliance and risk mitigation; and he oversees the development and application of standards, policies and procedures to operate in a manner that prioritizes the well-being of CITGO employees, the environment and the communities in which CITGO operates.

“CITGO is committed to operational excellence, a key element of our corporate strategy,” said CITGO Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer Edgar Rincón. “I look forward to working with Shane to achieve this standard of excellence in our HSE performance.”

Additional responsibilities include ensuring compliance with applicable HSE standards, with special emphasis on mitigating process safety risks.

Moser joins CITGO with extensive HSE experience in the oil industry. Since 1991, he has held numerous positions with increasing responsibility in the HSE field, including leadership roles at Phillips 66 and Marathon Petroleum Co. Most recently he served as Corporate HSSE Manager for Motiva Enterprises (a division of Saudi Aramco) in Houston.

Moser holds a Master of Science in Loss Prevention & Safety Management from Eastern Kentucky University and a Bachelor of Science in Fire & Safety Engineering from Eastern Kentucky University. He will report directly to Rincón.

Headquartered in Houston, CITGO Petroleum Co. operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 38 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. It has approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 769,000 barrels-per-day (bpd).